UP man held for stalking Hyderabad resident

A case under Sections 354 D (stalking), 385 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66 C and 66D of the IT Act was registered.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda cyber crime sleuths on Thursday arrested a man in Uttar Pradesh and brought him to the city on a transit warrant for allegedly stalking a Hyderabad resident and posting her morphed images on social media platforms. Earlier, the woman had filed a complaint stating that Mohit Prathap Kushwa, the accused, had sent her a friend request on Facebook posing as her senior from school in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh.

According to cops, he tricked her into clicking on a link to view his Instagram posts and, in the process, gained unauthorised access to her phone. Subsequently, he began harassing her by morphing her pictures and creating multiple WhatsApp groups. He added several strangers and even the victim’s family members to these groups and posted the manipulated pictures. Moreover, the accused went as far as creating fake profiles using the victim’s name, the police added.

As the situation worsened, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint. The cybercrime sleuths, in coordination with social media nodal heads, swiftly identified the accused as Mohit from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Narender and his team travelled to UP, apprehended the accused, and presented him before the local court.

Following this, he was brought back to Hyderabad through a Transit Warrant. A case under Sections 354 D (stalking), 385 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66 C and 66D of the IT Act was registered.

