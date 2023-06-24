Alluring Delights

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the vibrant culinary landscape of our city, a new party destination has emerged, beckoning food enthusiasts with its tantalising array of flavours and exceptional dining experiences.

Welcome to Quad Bar & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills, an extraordinary bar and kitchen that seamlessly blends innovation, elegance, and a passion for gastronomy.

With its expertly crafted menu, elegant ambience, and impeccable service, Quad is set to redefine the concept of partying, leaving a lasting impression on even the most discerning palates.

We started our gastronomy experience with starters Romaine Style Chicken and Dragon Chicken. Romaine Style Chicken had a creamy consistency served with Ciabatta bread to soak up the sauce, whereas, Dragon Chicken, the Indo-Chinese starter had strips of crispy fried chicken tossed in a spicy red chilli sauce with buttery, sweet crunchy cashews and stir-fried bell peppers.

We quickly refreshed our palate with cocktails Cool Breeze and Summer Sunset. While the Summer Sunset was made with Irish whisky, Aperol with apple juice, Cool Breeze had fresh orange, pineapple juice, and whisky with passion fruit syrup. Both the drinks paired well with the starters.

Next, we focused on Tangdi Kebab, a very popular North Indian starter, where only the drumstick chicken is marinated in a yoghurt-spice marinade and grilled in a tandoori oven until juicy and tender. For the main course, we had Butter Chicken and Egg Fried Rice combo and Chilli Chicken Puff Pizza. Both the main course dishes were the stars of the day.

The unusual combination of North Indian dish Butter Chicken married well with Chinese Egg Fried Rice. As if not only this new combination was not enough to tingle our senses, the Chilli Chicken Puff Pizza totally blew our minds. The pizza base made of puff pastry with the toppings of a pizza was the dish we didn’t know we needed. The thin and flaky base is a welcome addition to our pizza verse. We gorged on the main course along with cocktails from Mother of Dragon and Golf Club.

The Mother of Dragon was made up of crushed ice, fresh dragon fruit, fresh pomegranate & fresh lime mixed with gin, whereas, Golf Club was made with fresh grapes, fresh mint, fresh cucumber & vodka.

Our tantalising experience concluded with desserts Dulce De Leche Cheesecake and Mango Delight. The Dulce De Leche Cheesecake was a classic cheesecake with hazelnut cream, white chocolate and white cheese. The other dessert Mango Delight was layered Victoria sponge with mango puree, whipped cream and milk.

For those who like partying and are bored of the same old finger food must try out the 90-seater Quad with a floating guest capacity of 130. Both the drinks and food on the menu are value for money and have a unique taste appeal.

HYDERABAD: In the vibrant culinary landscape of our city, a new party destination has emerged, beckoning food enthusiasts with its tantalising array of flavours and exceptional dining experiences. Welcome to Quad Bar & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills, an extraordinary bar and kitchen that seamlessly blends innovation, elegance, and a passion for gastronomy. With its expertly crafted menu, elegant ambience, and impeccable service, Quad is set to redefine the concept of partying, leaving a lasting impression on even the most discerning palates. We started our gastronomy experience with starters Romaine Style Chicken and Dragon Chicken. Romaine Style Chicken had a creamy consistency served with Ciabatta bread to soak up the sauce, whereas, Dragon Chicken, the Indo-Chinese starter had strips of crispy fried chicken tossed in a spicy red chilli sauce with buttery, sweet crunchy cashews and stir-fried bell peppers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); We quickly refreshed our palate with cocktails Cool Breeze and Summer Sunset. While the Summer Sunset was made with Irish whisky, Aperol with apple juice, Cool Breeze had fresh orange, pineapple juice, and whisky with passion fruit syrup. Both the drinks paired well with the starters. Next, we focused on Tangdi Kebab, a very popular North Indian starter, where only the drumstick chicken is marinated in a yoghurt-spice marinade and grilled in a tandoori oven until juicy and tender. For the main course, we had Butter Chicken and Egg Fried Rice combo and Chilli Chicken Puff Pizza. Both the main course dishes were the stars of the day. The unusual combination of North Indian dish Butter Chicken married well with Chinese Egg Fried Rice. As if not only this new combination was not enough to tingle our senses, the Chilli Chicken Puff Pizza totally blew our minds. The pizza base made of puff pastry with the toppings of a pizza was the dish we didn’t know we needed. The thin and flaky base is a welcome addition to our pizza verse. We gorged on the main course along with cocktails from Mother of Dragon and Golf Club. The Mother of Dragon was made up of crushed ice, fresh dragon fruit, fresh pomegranate & fresh lime mixed with gin, whereas, Golf Club was made with fresh grapes, fresh mint, fresh cucumber & vodka. Our tantalising experience concluded with desserts Dulce De Leche Cheesecake and Mango Delight. The Dulce De Leche Cheesecake was a classic cheesecake with hazelnut cream, white chocolate and white cheese. The other dessert Mango Delight was layered Victoria sponge with mango puree, whipped cream and milk. For those who like partying and are bored of the same old finger food must try out the 90-seater Quad with a floating guest capacity of 130. Both the drinks and food on the menu are value for money and have a unique taste appeal.