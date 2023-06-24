Home Cities Hyderabad

Smokin’ good

Of course, non-vegetarian food is not the only segment of culinary art that retains this technique, a number of curries and chutneys also deploy smoking as a method.

Published: 24th June 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chef Inam

Chef Inam

By Shrimansi Kaushik
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Smoking, an age-old technique for food preservation, particularly for meat, dates back to the discovery of fire. Indian cuisine has embraced this method for centuries, employing either charcoal smoke or flame smoke from wood chips.

An example is the dhungar technique in Awadhi cuisine, where burning charcoal is placed in the centre of the meat before cooking, imparting a distinct rustic flavour to the dish. In Northeastern cuisine, various methods of smoking and salting meat are used for preservation, such as Nagaland’s Smoked Pork and the Garos’ smoked meaty delights in Meghalaya. These traditional practices involve smoking the meat and then fermenting it underground, resulting in a unique and preserved culinary experience.

“If smoking is done at the right temperature, not only does it increase the shelf life of meat being used but also enhances the taste of food,” says chef Inam Khan, the barbecue king of Hyderabad. “For example, I smoke my BBQ meats with a mix of hickory wood chips cinnamon, a combination of rosemary and dry rose petals, and a combination of saffron and oud wood chips. It helps the meat to develop a distinct and unique flavour,” he adds.

Despite being an age-old technique, smoking has resurfaced in modern kitchens, thanks to its popularity and the ethnic outlook it gives to food being prepared. However, it involves a lot of practice and attention to detail as to what temperature needs to be used for what kind of meat. “Smoking food is an art. If it is done in a professional fashion, it definitely adds up to taste, texture and helps in the preservation of food. The general purpose of smoking especially meats is to preserve and bring out a subtle flavour of the ingredients added during smoking.” says Chef Inam.

South Indian cuisine is also not devoid of such interesting processes. “In the south, for example in Rayalaseema, smoking is infused in food to make food tastier and healthier. This method of cooking also preserves food for a longer time,” says food expert Rajeswari Puthalapattu. “Especially meat. Meat is marinated and burnt over a woodfire to let it cook in its own juices. This is similar to making tikkas. Bongulo chicken of Vishakhapatnam also involves smoke-infused meat preparation where the marinated meat is cooked in its own juices lacing the flavours of bamboo over a fire. Goat legs are burnt and preserved to be used later for Paya preparation,” she adds.

Rajeswari explains that the ‘Pattu’ style of cooking in the old days involved a slow cooking method over a wood fire, where meat was preserved by burning and marinating with salt and turmeric. “Heating or burning the meat or seafood kills bacteria, which helps in increasing its shelf life. The process of smoke cooking has an antimicrobial quality. This process helps the outer surface of the meat dry faster and reduces moisture, protecting it from bacteria,” she says.

Of course, non-vegetarian food is not the only segment of culinary art that retains this technique, a number of curries and chutneys also deploy smoking as a method. “Coconut, onion, dry red chilli/green chilli, brinjal, and tomato are all roasted on fire where it holds the smoky flavour within and then it’s either used to make chutney or ‘pachi pulusu’” concludes Rajeswari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food preservation Smoking Awadhi cuisine
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp