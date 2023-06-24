Woman thrashes drunk man to death in ‘self-defence’ in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman allegedly killed a drunk man, claiming it was an act of self-defence, in Rajendranagar on Friday. The deceased was identified as Katla Srinivas, 46. Police have registered a case against the woman, Jayamma. Rajendranagar police received a complaint from Spandana, an employee working as a team lead at a private logistics firm, alleging that a woman had killed her father.

According to police, the deceased used to work as a watchman at a private company but had quit due to health issues. Subsequently, he developed an addiction to toddy. As a result, he started arriving home late, visibly intoxicated, which was noticed by his daughter.

On Thursday night, Srinivas returned home in a drunken state and fell asleep. When his wife woke up in the early hours of Friday, she discovered her husband was missing. She informed their daughter, who then embarked on a search for Srinivas.

After a few hours, her brother-in-law informed her that he had spotted Srinivas at Jai Matha Water Plant in Chakali Basthi, Budwel. She rushed to the location only to find out that Srinivas had been taken to Osmania Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Spandana reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed a woman named Jayamma kicking and thrashing Srinivas.

