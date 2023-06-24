Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman thrashes drunk man to death in ‘self-defence’ in Hyderabad

According to police, the deceased used to work as a watchman at a private company but had quit due to health issues.

Published: 24th June 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman allegedly killed a drunk man, claiming it was an act of self-defence, in Rajendranagar on Friday. The deceased was identified as Katla Srinivas, 46. Police have registered a case against the woman, Jayamma. Rajendranagar police received a complaint from Spandana, an employee working as a team lead at a private logistics firm, alleging that a woman had killed her father.

According to police, the deceased used to work as a watchman at a private company but had quit due to health issues. Subsequently, he developed an addiction to toddy. As a result, he started arriving home late, visibly intoxicated, which was noticed by his daughter.

On Thursday night, Srinivas returned home in a drunken state and fell asleep. When his wife woke up in the early hours of Friday, she discovered her husband was missing. She informed their daughter, who then embarked on a search for Srinivas.

After a few hours, her brother-in-law informed her that he had spotted Srinivas at Jai Matha Water Plant in Chakali Basthi, Budwel. She rushed to the location only to find out that Srinivas had been taken to Osmania Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Spandana reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed a woman named Jayamma kicking and thrashing Srinivas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad murder case self-defence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp