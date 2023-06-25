Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana police launch three-day campaign against drugs, trafficking

The campaign was launched to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking, raising awareness, educating the youth, and breaking the stigma.

Participants take oath to continue their fight against the drug abuse on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) launched a three-day Statewide anti-drug campaign, in collaboration with the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Transgender Persons, at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TSPICCC). The campaign was launched to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking, raising awareness, educating the youth, and breaking the stigma.

The campaign coincided with the upcoming International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking on June 26. Various events were organised as part of this campaign to engage the youth and empower them to join the fight against drugs. These activities included an open competition to name the campaign’s mascot, an oath-taking ceremony where young individuals enthusiastically enrolled themselves as anti-drug Soldiers, cultural events, an expo, a fireside chat session with Tri-athlete Neil D’silvha, and an enlightening panel discussion.

During the campaign, the chief guest, renowned actor Nikhil, delivered a powerful speech emphasising the importance of collective action in combating the drug menace and appealed to the youth to abstain from drugs. Actor Priyadarshi, who also took part in the launch event, entertained the audience with his witty style and urged them to remain vigilant.

Addressing the gathering, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand informed that the Telangana government had been implementing stringent measures to tackle the issue of drugs. He urged everyone to join the group of anti-drug soldiers under Mission Parivarthana and become members of the anti-drug committees, which will be initiated in all academic institutions across the State. Anand expressed his gratitude to all the guests and appreciated the TSNAB team for organising the campaign. He later presented mementoes to the guests and other dignitaries.

VARIOUS ACTIVITIES

