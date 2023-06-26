Chasing a high, at huge cost; drug abuse rises in Hyderabad

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The parents of 18-year-old Riya (name changed) were deeply troubled by the abrupt changes in their daughter’s behaviour. She exhibited uncontrollable aggression and would frequently go missing for extended periods of time. During their frantic search for her one day, they eventually located her at a friend’s house. However, she refused to accompany them and even resorted to slapping her father. This distressing incident finally compelled her parents to acknowledge Riya’s drug addiction and seek professional assistance.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on June 26 every year to remind people of the evils of drug abuse. De-addiction therapists in the city have expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of substance abuse among children and youngsters.

VS Gideon, a de-addiction therapist and director of Living Sober Rehabilitation (a recovery centre), reveals that he receives enquiries from parents of children as young as 14. He attributes drug abuse among children to factors such as curiosity, peer pressure, the pursuit of pleasure and the desire to belong to a social group.

Regarding the drugs consumed by children, Gideon explains that marijuana often serves as a gateway drug. Subsequent progression towards stronger substances occurs in pursuit of heightened pleasure, he says, adding that to avoid suspicion, these illegal substances are sometimes packaged in the form of toffees and candies.

Drug addiction is a progressive disease with severe long-term mental implications, experts say. Gideon cites the case of a 22-year-old patient who developed psychosis as a result of brain damage caused by continuous polysubstance usage. Withdrawal from drugs can lead to hallucinations, tremors, and palpitations in addicts, he adds.

G Chakravarthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police and head of the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), states that narcotics-related cases were registered in all police stations within the city limits last year. He adds that H-NEW arrested over 1,000 consumers and around 350 suppliers during the same period.

‘Become anti-drug soldiers’

In the latest move by the authorities to raise awareness about the growing menace of drug abuse, Mission Parivartana was launched on Saturday. It is a collaboration between the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) and the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior citizens and Transgender persons.

“There is a lot of misinformation among youngsters about illegal drugs. They think it is cool and it will not harm them much. We are encouraging everyone to become anti-drug soldiers so that they spread the word,” Chakravarthy says.

Under Mission Parivartana, individuals will be recruited and trained as community educators to disseminate information in drug abuse hotspots. Chakravarthy expresses confidence in the success of Mission Parivartana.

In addition to government efforts, Gideon stresses the importance of parental vigilance in addressing this pressing issue. He advises parents to closely observe changes in their child’s behaviour and to promptly seek help if they suspect drug consumption.

