Employees arrested in Hyderabad for robbing garage owner of Rs 40 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police cracked the Rs 40 lakh robbery case that was reported in Dundigal in a span of 24 hours and apprehended four offenders. The main accused, a mechanic, who bore a grudge against his owner after being fired, plotted the robbery with the help of another employee.

Complainant Malliakrjun Rao runs a garage -- Durga Automobiles -- in Bourampet under the Dundigal police station limits. His accountant Sai Ram and mechanic Mallesh were asked to bring Rs 40 lakh from one of his friends in Madhapur. The duo informed their friend J Anil Kumar, who was fired as a mechanic by Mallikarjuna Rao, about the cash they were asked to bring from Madhapur.

Anil along with his accomplices Shiva Chran, Venkataramana and Raju worked out a plan to rob the cash. Mallesh gave the details of the route they would be taking on their way back to the garage.

As per the plan, the four waited at the Ambedkar Statue in Pragathi Nagar and intercepted the car in which Sai Ram and Mallesh were travelling along with cash carrying cash at JK Garden near the statue. The four assailants grabbed the cash and fled.

