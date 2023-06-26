Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based startup’s woollen shoes for farmers

The indigenous wool used in these shoes offers exceptional comfort due to its excellent thermoregulation properties.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao meets the representatives of Earthen Tunes Design in Hyderabad

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When advertising for shoes — either athletic or formal — there is hardly any focus on the farming community, who, quite naturally, spend a large part of their day on their feet. However, a Hyderabad-based startup, Earthen Tunes Design, has introduced woollen shoes specifically designed for Indian conditions. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, these shoes are crafted using ethically sourced indigenous wool directly obtained from artisans.

The woollen shoes are water-resistant, as natural indigenous wool possesses this property. During the monsoon season, the pastoral community utilises woollen blankets to stay dry. The application of tamarind kernel paste during the weaving process enhances the water-resistant quality of these blankets.

The innovative shoes caught the attention of IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who praised Earthen Tunes Designs for their stylish and lightweight ‘Yaar’ shoes. These shoes are made from handwoven Ghongadi blankets sourced directly from Narayankhed and Jogipet weavers.

“Manufacturing of these shoes is not only providing livelihood opportunities to the talented Ghongadi weavers but also contributing to the preservation of the traditional craft of Ghongadi weaving. These incredible shoes can be ordered at earthentunes.in to encourage innovation and sustainable initiatives,” he said.

Earthen Tunes Design reported that their shoes have received positive feedback and are highly favoured by farmers of all age groups. The numerous repeat orders for their products from friends and family members serve as a testament to their success and the sense of community they are building. The shoes have reached customers across India through e-commerce platforms, and hundreds of pairs were sold to ITC under their CSR wing to benefit farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

The indigenous wool used in these shoes offers exceptional comfort due to its excellent thermoregulation properties. The shoes are made from traditional woollen blankets that shepherds use to protect themselves from the heat of the summer.

The art of weaving woollen blankets from indigenous wool is an ancient craft in India. Unfortunately, this craft is on the verge of extinction. The declining demand for woollen blankets over the past decade and the shift towards rearing meat-based sheep instead of the indigenous breed have resulted in a decrease in active weavers.

