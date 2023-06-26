Hyderabad fights drug addiction through art

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the three-day statewide campaign for the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, students showcased their graffiti art on the walls of BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Sunday.

The vibrant and captivating graffiti art, created by students from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, aimed to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of drug abuse. This statewide campaign is a collaborative effort between the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) and the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior citizens and Transgender persons.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police and TSNAB director CV Anand, Director of the Department for Empowerment B Shailaja, Vice Chancellor of BRAOU K Seetharama Rao and other officials attended the meeting. CV Anand commended the students for their participation and encouraged them to join anti-drug committees in their respective colleges. He also shared that numerous anti-drug programmes are being planned in the State for the upcoming year.

Vardhan Raj, a fine arts student from UoH, explained that his graffiti art aimed to depict the profound sense of addiction-induced loneliness experienced by individuals struggling with drug addiction.

