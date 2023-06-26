WWF to train Telangana forest officials in mitigating human-animal conflict

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The increasing overlap of human settlements on wildlife habitats in Telangana is giving rise to a heightened human-wildlife conflict. The State’s diverse biodiversity, including tiger reserves, national parks, and forests, requires effective measures to address this issue. To tackle this challenge, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), India, has launched a comprehensive training programme for Forest Department officials and staff. This programme aims to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to mitigate conflicts and promote harmonious coexistence.

Farida Tampal, the State Director of WWF-India, explained in an interview with TNIE that the wildlife species causing conflicts with humans in the State are primarily wild boars, snakes, monkeys, as well as instances of cattle lifting by tigers and leopards in northern Telangana, and conflicts with sloth bears in quarrying areas of the State.

Different types of animal conflicts exist. For example, monkeys often invade crop fields, causing significant damage to farmers’ crops and entering rural homes. Wild boars, on the other hand, are highly active breeders and can dig fields, resulting in crop destruction. In some cases, government orders allow farmers to kill wild boars in the fields.

Tampal emphasised that there isn’t a single solution to mitigate human-animal conflict but rather different approaches. These approaches include implementing changes in cropping patterns, educating farmers about venomous and non-venomous snakes, understanding animal behaviour, establishing first-aid protocols.

