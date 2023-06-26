Home Cities Hyderabad

WWF to train Telangana forest officials in mitigating human-animal conflict

Tampal emphasised that there isn’t a single solution to mitigate human-animal conflict but rather different approaches.

Published: 26th June 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Human Animal conflict, Dog menace, Dog bite

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The increasing overlap of human settlements on wildlife habitats in Telangana is giving rise to a heightened human-wildlife conflict. The State’s diverse biodiversity, including tiger reserves, national parks, and forests, requires effective measures to address this issue. To tackle this challenge, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), India, has launched a comprehensive training programme for Forest Department officials and staff. This programme aims to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to mitigate conflicts and promote harmonious coexistence.

Farida Tampal, the State Director of WWF-India, explained in an interview with TNIE that the wildlife species causing conflicts with humans in the State are primarily wild boars, snakes, monkeys, as well as instances of cattle lifting by tigers and leopards in northern Telangana, and conflicts with sloth bears in quarrying areas of the State.

Different types of animal conflicts exist. For example, monkeys often invade crop fields, causing significant damage to farmers’ crops and entering rural homes. Wild boars, on the other hand, are highly active breeders and can dig fields, resulting in crop destruction. In some cases, government orders allow farmers to kill wild boars in the fields.

Tampal emphasised that there isn’t a single solution to mitigate human-animal conflict but rather different approaches. These approaches include implementing changes in cropping patterns, educating farmers about venomous and non-venomous snakes, understanding animal behaviour, establishing first-aid protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wildlife habitat Human animal conflict Tiger reserve WWF
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp