Cybercrime sleuths expose Rs 20 crore fake loan racket, arrest 10

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad cybercrime division busted a gang that lured low-income individuals under the pretence of offering personal loans and stole money from their accounts. Ten offenders involved in the scam have been apprehended following a thorough investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that the total value of the fraud amounts to Rs 20 crore, involving the creation of false pay slips and the disbursal of loan amounts to 61 unsuspecting victims. The main culprits behind this operation have been identified as Deepak Reddy and Rajkumar.

The case was brought to the attention of the police by HDFC Bank, who reported that several borrowers had applied for personal loans through the bank’s online platform. These individuals submitted all the required documentation via the bank’s mobile application, including Aadhaar-based e-KYC, bank statements, and one month’s pay slip to demonstrate their salary earnings.

They falsely claimed to be employed by reputed companies such as Bodh Tree Consulting Limited, Kapston Services Limited, Adecco India Private Limited, and Scotline, in order to secure personal loans from the bank.

The fraudsters deceived the bank by providing misleading documents and misrepresenting their employment status with prominent Hyderabad-based companies. They collected authentic Know Your Customer (KYC) information from the loan applicants to further bolster their credibility. Notably, GSR Eduwizer Private Limited, owned by the accused Deepak Reddy, had an agreement with Kapston Services Limited, while Scottline and Bodhtree had mutual agreements with each other.

Additionally, Scottline had an agreement with Skillmaze. It is worth mentioning that Rajkumar, one of the accused, shares a family friendship with Swaroop, the CEO of both Scottline and Skillmaze, whereas the CEO of Bodhtree is acquainted with Swaroop.

The fraudsters submitted Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, account details and job designations as part of their deception. Swaroop instructed the Hyderabad branch of Scottline to generate fake payslips for 23 individuals who were supposedly employed by Skillmaze, a US-based company, while another five were claimed to be working for Bodhtree. On mutual understanding, Bodhtree created payslips for these five individuals for a period of one month, based on the receipt of their Aadhaar and PAN cards.

However, Bodhtree terminated their employment upon failing to receive their past employment records and resumes. Following the registration of this case, Scottline initiated a verification process for the 23 individuals who were supposedly hired under Swaroop’s instructions, only to discover that their details had been entirely fabricated.

