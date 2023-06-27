Home Cities Hyderabad

Four held for attempt to kidnap businessman

Published: 27th June 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A businessman in Ghatkesar filed a complaint with the police stating that he was the target of a kidnapping attempt. Four individuals involved in the attempt were apprehended, and during interrogation, they revealed that they planned to kidnap him over a financial and personal dispute. 

According to the police, the complainant had a connection with a woman, Aroshika Reddy, and had lent her a sum of `30 lakh. When he asked her to repay the money, she proposed marriage to him and discussed the matter with her family. However, she subsequently started avoiding him when he insisted on the repayment. 

The accused, Chakradhar Goud, began communicating with the complainant through WhatsApp and assured him that he would return the money on behalf of Aroshika. He asked the complainant to meet him at Vandana Hotel near Gattumaisamma temple in Ghatkesar. When the complainant sat in the car with Chakradhar, three other offenders — Aligeti Narsinga Rao, Bouth Vinod, and Mamilla Goutham Raju — attacked him. The complainant managed to escape from the scene by speeding away in his car and promptly filed a complaint with the Ghatkesar police.

After forming teams and analysing technical evidence based on the complainant’s statement, the Ghatkesar police apprehended all four offenders. During the investigation, it was revealed that Chakradhar had married Aroshika Reddy in 2018, and before their marriage, she had borrowed Rs 25 lakh from the complainant as a hand loan. In January 2023, she returned `9 lakh to the complainant.

The accused individuals conspired to kidnap the complainant, initiated WhatsApp conversations with him, and claimed that they would resolve the matter and return the money on behalf of Chakradhar’s wife.

FINANCIAL ANGLE
