Telangana High Court summons Hyderabad Collector, GHMC chief, official on July 31

Published: 27th June 2023 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Monday summoned the District Collector of Hyderabad, Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) and Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to appear before the court at 10.30 a.m on July 31. They are required to show cause as to why the court should not proceed with the contempt of court case.

During the hearing of the writ appeal, the Government Pleader (GP), representing the Land Acquisition Officer before the GHMC, said a new requisition would be issued to proceed with the land acquisition. The GP further mentioned that considering these developments, there was no need for further adjudication in the current appeals.

The present appeals were disposed of after hearing the GP’s statement, without making any remarks on the merits of the appeals or the letter filed by the Land Acquisition Officer requesting the requisition of the subject land.

However, despite the court’s warning, the authorities have failed to issue a new notification. Consequently, a petition for contempt of court has been filed.

‘WILFUL VIOLATION’
Syed Ziauddin Hussainy has filed a contempt of court case in a Writ Appeal, alleging willful violation and intentional disobedience of the orders dated February 17, 2021, by the authorities concerned. The petitioner seeks the imposition of the highest punishment permissible under Sections 10 to 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

TAGS
Telangana High Court GHMC
