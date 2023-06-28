Unveiling Power of Ideas

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Looking forward to its ninth edition this September, 5000+ strong TEDx Hyderabad community has grown manifolds since 2015. CE speaks with curator Viiveck Verma, about their nine-year-long journey, challenges, impact and more.

Every year, thousands come together to work relentlessly for six to eight months to host a single-day event. Bringing the essence of TED to the city, the volunteer-driven, not-for-profit initiative, TEDx Hyderabad, not only provides a platform for some of the most remarkable stories that need to be told but also curate experiences that have the potential to bring change within society.

“We are a core team of dedicated individuals. Our mission is to build a community of Thinkers, Enablers, and Doers, one idea at a time. That is the full form we picked for the acronym TED at our independently organised event,” said Viiveck Verma, a licensed curator of TEDx Hyderabad and strategic consultant by profession. His personal journey includes two decades of corporate work in leadership roles before, he says, “entrepreneurial bug bit” him. Personal struggles led him to establish SAHE, an organisation that drives TEDx Hyderabad.

The Talks

“We don’t host infatuation talks but rather, motivation-leading-to-action type talks,” said Viiveck. “So far, amongst the 90 speakers that we’ve brought over the years, almost 10 have been ex-attendees. Our event is not just about the speaker on the stage, it’s as much about the attendee in the auditorium,” he added.

Curating a number of power-driven and intensely inspiring talks, the TEDx Hyderabad stage has brought together leaders from various walks of life on a single platform. “During our 2016 event, we featured Kiran Kanojia, India’s first female blade runner. Coming from an underprivileged background and losing both her legs due to a traumatic incident, she was extremely shy about her physical condition when we first met her in 2015.

She was an attendee at our first edition. We worked together as we believed her story needed to be told. She bravely took the stage and delivered an inspiring talk. From a shy girl, she transformed into a confident woman, walking proudly in her blades and captivating the audience,” Viiveck said, also mentioning that the event has had popular personalities such as actors Rana Daggubati and Tabu, General VK Singh, IT Minister KTR and many more, not only for their reach among people but also “because they have a story to tell.”

The road uphill…

Talking about the challenges involved in organising such a vast event, Viiveck mentioned that their first apprehension was ‘how to fill the room’, but it soon turned into a totally opposite kind of challenge when around 1700 people applied for a 500-seater event. “We had to choose our attendees. We asked them questions, based on which we selected them. I believe the speakers should have an audience who has an emotional and intellectual capacity to understand them,” he said.

Another challenge he specified was to garner corporate support for the event. Despite waiting for the tickets to sell until the last minute, around 300+ people, including those from socially and economically marginalised backgrounds, are given free tickets. This group includes about visually impaired people, Uber drivers and children of bus drivers who have decided to do a professional degree. “These are the only people who get free entry. Everyone else, including team members, pays for their ticket,” Verma said.

A major challenge that he highlighted was the anxiety to keep the energy kicking in year-on-year, one can’t after all, rest on the laurels of the first edition alone. “It’s a brand new start every year, and we make sure that our team works on getting the best speakers and the best attendees,” he said.

Creating the community

“Our events are not just about talks; they are about building a vibrant community,” said Viiveck. “We create dedicated networking windows, allowing attendees to connect and find common ground effortlessly. Countless collaborations, co-founders, and even life partners have been discovered at our events. Besides, we curate an ‘experience zone’ where attendees can immerse themselves in new ideas and product launches. For instance, we hosted the launch of the first biometric sim card by Reliance, witnessed the introduction of the Uber pool with an environmental focus,” he added.

In addition, TEDx Hyderabad brings in talented performers to add an element of entertainment and break the seriousness. “Our aim is to create a social movement that spans various sectors, including government, entertainment, startups, social impact, and the LGBTQ+ community. By fostering collaboration and support within these realms, we have built a thriving ecosystem of 5000 friends, who continue to connect and make a difference in the world,” said Viiveck.

Fruits of labour

The event has led to the revival of 8000 borewells and step-wells. They host ‘rural innovation’ zones where people from remote areas are given a platform to showcase their work. Padma Shri recipient, Chintakindi Mallesham, the inventor of the Lakshmi Asu machine, was one of the speakers in 2016. The talk inspired a biopic on him and two other movies: Mitti and 8 AM Metro found their origins at TEDx Hyderabad as well.

His personal journey includes two decades of corporate work in leadership roles before, he says, "entrepreneurial bug bit" him. Personal struggles led him to establish SAHE, an organisation that drives TEDx Hyderabad. 