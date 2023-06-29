Home Cities Hyderabad

Civic body approves halls, road widening works in Hyderabad

In Serilingampally Zone, the toilets will be constructed opposite Hyundai Showroom in Telecom Nagar, near Miyapur X Roads, and at IDPL Cross Roads in the Kukatpally zone.

HYDERABAD: The standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss various development projects. One of the key decisions made was the construction of multi-purpose public restrooms, which will provide state-of-the-art public toilets with appealing designs and environmentally friendly features. These modern toilets will be built at 23 different locations across all six zones of GHMC under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Among the zones, Khairatabad will have eight urban loos, followed by LB Nagar (five), Charminar (three), Serilingampally (two), Kukatpally (one) and Secunderabad (four). In the Khairatabad zone, the proposed modern toilets will be located near significant landmarks such as Nampally station, Begum Bazar fish market, Mehdipatnam bus stop, GPO-BSNL office in Abids, Koti bus stand, Osmania Medical College at Koti Metro Station, King Koti Bus Stop and near the Tolichowki flyover.

In the LB Nagar zone, the urban loos will be set up at Uppal X Junction, behind the bus stand in Uppal ward, next to D-Mart/Sushma theatre in Vanasthalipuram, LB Nagar X Roads (below flyover), and Kothapet signal near the old court. Secunderabad zone will have toilets at locations including Basheerbagh (opposite Vijaya Jewellers), Narayanguda (YMCA), No. 6  Junction and Monda Market opposite the Old Jail Khana parking.

Additionally, the committee approved the construction of a multipurpose convention hall at Pan Bazar in Secunderabad, estimated to cost around Rs 4.90 crore.

Furthermore, the road from Balkampet to Lal Bungalow, Ameerpet, via Nature Cure Hospital and Shyam Karam Road, will be widened to 18 metres. As part of the road development plan, 136 properties will be acquired to accommodate the expansion.

