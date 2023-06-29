Civic woes make life difficult for residents of Uma Nagar in Hyderabad

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite being about a kilometre or two away from the chief minister’s official residence, the residents of Uma Nagar in Begumpet are grappling with unaddressed civic issues that seem to be falling on deaf ears. One major concern is the discharge of sewage water from Country Club, a prominent members’ club and hotel in the area, directly into the locality. Apart from the unbearable stench, the sewage water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The residents also fear contamination of their drinking water due to the mixing with sewage water.

Manju Pitti, a resident, is troubled by a stream of sewage water flowing in front of her house. “We are having sleepless nights because of the stench,” she said.

Parents in the locality are hesitant to let their children play outside, fearing contamination. The Uma Nagar Residents Welfare Association (URWA) has made multiple complaints to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), but they remain unaddressed. “The irony is that this is happening right under the nose of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB). Their office is situated right next to the back gate of the Country Club, where the water is being let out,” a resident pointed out.

In addition to the drainage problem, the area is plagued by a monkey menace. A recent incident involved a resident having their mobile phone snatched by a monkey.

The proliferation of stray dogs is another major concern. The residents claim that the stray dogs in the area have not been sterilised, posing a threat to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders who often fall victim to their aggression.

The URWA is determined to escalate its complaints to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Padma Balachandran, general secretary of URWA, stated that if no action is taken, all residents of Uma Nagar will stage a dharna (protest) in front of the Country Club.

