Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to procure 12 mobile 'She Toilets'

Spread over the six zones, the restrooms can accomodate four persons — three women and one man — at a time.

Published: 29th June 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

The mobile She Toilet (File Photo)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the successful implementation of mobile electric toilet vehicles for women in the twin cities in October 2022, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to acquire 12 mobile She Toilets under the Safe City Project.

The Safe City Project, undertaken as part of the central government’s initiative, focuses on ensuring the safety and security of women in public places. GHMC officials have outlined the distribution plan, with two mobile She Toilets allocated to each of the six zones: LB Nagar, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Charminar, Serilingamapally and Kukatpally.

The mobile toilets will offer several features and amenities. They will have a storage capacity of 1,000 litres and can accommodate four individuals (one for men and three for women). They will include a pad incinerator, a baby feeding room, disabled-friendly access, CCTV cameras at the entrance, and front and rear dash cams with GPS. 

Tender floated
The GHMC has invited bids for selecting the agency responsible for procuring and delivering the mobile She Toilets. The procurement of these 12 mobile She Toilets will be accompanied by a comprehensive annual maintenance contract (AMC) for a minimum of three years, covering the entire toilet structure, including the chassis, body, and accessories.

The agency must deliver the mobile toilets within two months from the date of issuing the purchase order. Additionally, the prototype must be provided within one month of issuing the order, and the remaining 11 vehicles should be delivered within one month of prototype approval.

All vehicles will be equipped with geo-fencing capabilities, and software solutions. They will feature a bio digester system for locations where direct sewage connections are unavailable. 

