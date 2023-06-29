Qrated Space, a safe haven for queer community in Hyderabad

Raunak Kumar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Step into a world where love knows no boundaries, being true to oneself is celebrated, and acceptance dances hand in hand with celebration. The Qrated Space’s unwavering commitment to creating a safe space became the event’s cornerstone at Nectar Kitchen & Bar. The LGBTQIA+ community reveled in an environment free from judgment, prejudice, and discrimination, where unfiltered smiles and genuine hugs filled the air.

The air was electric with pride as hearts beat in unison, echoing the importance of safe spaces — a vital lifeline for those who have long yearned for a place to call their own.

Chaitanya Bharat Indupuri, the founder of The Qrated Space, said, “My vision for ‘The Qrated Space’ is to create an inclusive haven, bridging the gap between stereotypes and empowering the LGBTQIA+ community to shine on their unique runway. Being gay, I never had a space for myself where I could be surrounded by people who would not judge me, with whom I could celebrate and enjoy when I was 21. But with the support of my friends, we created a safer space. This is not just a party; it’s a place where you come and dance, connect with people, make genuine relationships, and connect with others.”

Amidst the vibrant atmosphere of the party, a lesbian couple (who prefer to remain anonymous) shared their heartfelt experience, emphasising the challenges of finding a space in a city like Hyderabad where they can authentically embrace their love. With a twinkle, they said, “But at this remarkable gathering, we are enveloped by a sea of unapologetic individuals who accept us wholeheartedly, free from judgment. Here, we can sway to the rhythm of any song, reveling in the pure joy of being ourselves.

Chaitanya expressed the challenges in the quest for safe spaces to host our parties and meetups, stating, “Finding a venue where we can gather safely has been an uphill battle. However, thanks go to Nectar Kitchen & Bar for partnering with us and making The Qrated Space a reality.”

Unveiling his grand vision for The Qrated Place, Chaitanya eagerly shared, “We’re currently in stimulating discussions with organizations such as Astitvam Foundation, helmed by the dynamic LGBTQIA+ activist Vishnu Teja, the Hank n Nunn Foundation, and the Aatman Organisation.

Together, we are planning to host a range of themed and activity-based meetups, including speed dating, friendships, indoor and outdoor games, book clubs, theater workshops, mental health and sensitivity workshops, safe sex discussions, and much more. These activities are designed with psychology in mind, drawing from the Meissner acting technique, to help individuals step out of their minds and engage with the space around them. We aim to encourage individuals to break free from the confines of their minds and fully immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of The Qrated Place.”

HYDERABAD: Step into a world where love knows no boundaries, being true to oneself is celebrated, and acceptance dances hand in hand with celebration. The Qrated Space’s unwavering commitment to creating a safe space became the event’s cornerstone at Nectar Kitchen & Bar. The LGBTQIA+ community reveled in an environment free from judgment, prejudice, and discrimination, where unfiltered smiles and genuine hugs filled the air. The air was electric with pride as hearts beat in unison, echoing the importance of safe spaces — a vital lifeline for those who have long yearned for a place to call their own. Chaitanya Bharat Indupuri, the founder of The Qrated Space, said, “My vision for ‘The Qrated Space’ is to create an inclusive haven, bridging the gap between stereotypes and empowering the LGBTQIA+ community to shine on their unique runway. Being gay, I never had a space for myself where I could be surrounded by people who would not judge me, with whom I could celebrate and enjoy when I was 21. But with the support of my friends, we created a safer space. This is not just a party; it’s a place where you come and dance, connect with people, make genuine relationships, and connect with others.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Amidst the vibrant atmosphere of the party, a lesbian couple (who prefer to remain anonymous) shared their heartfelt experience, emphasising the challenges of finding a space in a city like Hyderabad where they can authentically embrace their love. With a twinkle, they said, “But at this remarkable gathering, we are enveloped by a sea of unapologetic individuals who accept us wholeheartedly, free from judgment. Here, we can sway to the rhythm of any song, reveling in the pure joy of being ourselves. Chaitanya expressed the challenges in the quest for safe spaces to host our parties and meetups, stating, “Finding a venue where we can gather safely has been an uphill battle. However, thanks go to Nectar Kitchen & Bar for partnering with us and making The Qrated Space a reality.” Unveiling his grand vision for The Qrated Place, Chaitanya eagerly shared, “We’re currently in stimulating discussions with organizations such as Astitvam Foundation, helmed by the dynamic LGBTQIA+ activist Vishnu Teja, the Hank n Nunn Foundation, and the Aatman Organisation. Together, we are planning to host a range of themed and activity-based meetups, including speed dating, friendships, indoor and outdoor games, book clubs, theater workshops, mental health and sensitivity workshops, safe sex discussions, and much more. These activities are designed with psychology in mind, drawing from the Meissner acting technique, to help individuals step out of their minds and engage with the space around them. We aim to encourage individuals to break free from the confines of their minds and fully immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of The Qrated Place.”