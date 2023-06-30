Alleged sexual assault victim in Hyderabad attempts to end life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman named Sejal, who had been seeking justice in relation to her alleged sexual assault by BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, attempted to kill herself near Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple in Jubilee Hills. Sejal had been vocal about her claims, stating that she was being threatened by the MLA and his associates.

On Thursday afternoon, Sejal visited the temple and later fell unconscious. Police reportedly discovered sleeping pills in her possession and rushed her to a nearby private hospital.

The doctors have reported that her condition is currently stable. It is worth noting that Sejal had previously attempted to take her own life at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Allegedly, she decided to take such extreme measures after being informed that there was insufficient concrete evidence to incriminate the MLA.

The police have not registered any case, and any further action will be determined after seeking legal advice and opinion.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

