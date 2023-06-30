Home Cities Hyderabad

Alleged sexual assault victim in Hyderabad attempts to end life

The police have not registered any case, and any further action will be determined after seeking legal advice and opinion.

Published: 30th June 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

medicine

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A woman named Sejal, who had been seeking justice in relation to her alleged sexual assault by BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, attempted to kill herself near Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple in Jubilee Hills. Sejal had been vocal about her claims, stating that she was being threatened by the MLA and his associates. 

On Thursday afternoon, Sejal visited the temple and later fell unconscious. Police reportedly discovered sleeping pills in her possession and rushed her to a nearby private hospital. 

The doctors have reported that her condition is currently stable.  It is worth noting that Sejal had previously attempted to take her own life at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Allegedly, she decided to take such extreme measures after being informed that there was insufficient concrete evidence to incriminate the MLA.

The police have not registered any case, and any further action will be determined after seeking legal advice and opinion.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual assault victim
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp