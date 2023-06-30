Home Cities Hyderabad

Commissioner of Police helps paralysed man abandoned by family in Hyderabad

Published: 30th June 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Displaying compassion towards a bedridden paralysis patient, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) DS Chauhan expressed his commitment to providing all possible assistance and instructed the police to offer to counsel to the victim’s family, who had abandoned him when he became bedridden.

The victim, Kishan, a resident living under the limits of Samsthan Narayanpoor police station, used to support his family by driving an auto-rickshaw. However, he fell ill and was struck with paralysis, rendering him bedridden. Regrettably, his children immediately left him out of fear that he would become a burden. Regrettably, even his wife chose to abandon him, considering him a weight to bear. Since then, he has been enduring his suffering and managing to live on his own.

Summoning all his strength, Kishan decided to share his anguish with the CP and secured an appointment with him. Upon learning about the appointment, the CP personally stepped out of his office and met Kishan, dedicating as much time as the victim required. Deeply moved by Kishan’s pain, Commissioner Chauhan contacted the local police and directed them to provide counselling to Kishan’s family, aiming to reunite them and ensure that his family takes care of him.

