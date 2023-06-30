Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad firm 'Recordent' launches MSME knowledge centre 

A team of experts within Recordent’s ecosystem devoted their efforts to curating and producing high-quality content for the knowledge centre.

Published: 30th June 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based credit-to-cash management platform, Recordent, has introduced an MSME knowledge centre, a pioneering initiative designed to equip micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country with the essential knowledge, tools, and resources required to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape.

The newly established MSME knowledge centre is a dedicated section available on Recordent’s website (www.recordent.com/knowledge-center) that has been tailored to cater specifically to the needs of MSMEs. A team of experts within Recordent’s ecosystem devoted their efforts to curating and producing high-quality content for the knowledge centre.

Understanding the challenges faced by MSMEs in accessing information about government schemes and resources, the knowledge centre aims to provide a comprehensive repository of government schemes offered by the   Union government and all the states and union territories.

This centralised resource will furnish clear descriptions, eligibility criteria, and application procedures for each scheme, simplifying the process for MSMEs to leverage the support they rightfully deserve.

TAGS
MSME Recordent
