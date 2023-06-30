Home Cities Hyderabad

Imposters dupe man of Rs 52 lakh through WhatsApp calls in Hyderabad

The victim approached Hyderabad Cyber crime sleuths after he was tricked into parting with Rs 52 lakh in the name of cryptocurrency investment.

Published: 30th June 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

social media

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not a day passes without the cyber crime police receiving a complaint of cheating on the internet. Take for instance two recent cyber crimes in which victims were relieved of Rs 64 lakh.

A victim approached Hyderabad Cyber crime sleuths after he was tricked into parting with Rs 52 lakh in the name of cryptocurrency investment.

The victim was introduced to cryptocurrency two years ago by his friend. Two fraudsters who said they represented an Australian crypto trading company as managing director and chairman beguiled him over WhatsApp calls to begin investing in the cryptocurrency initially with Rs 25,000.

In the beginning, he reaped profits which encouraged him to invest more. He finally ended up investing Rs 52 lakh and then he realised that he was tricked as he neither got any profit nor his investment back. When he tried contacting their numbers, there was no response. 

In another incident, a youngster was duped in the name of gaming. The victim, who was a member of a gaming application, was lured into investing in cryptocurrency and later was left in the lurch.

The victim who invested Rs 12 lakh in phases lost his entire money. The police investigation into his complaint is in progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber crime Hyderabad cyber crime Cheating Cryptocurrency
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp