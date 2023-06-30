Imposters dupe man of Rs 52 lakh through WhatsApp calls in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not a day passes without the cyber crime police receiving a complaint of cheating on the internet. Take for instance two recent cyber crimes in which victims were relieved of Rs 64 lakh.

A victim approached Hyderabad Cyber crime sleuths after he was tricked into parting with Rs 52 lakh in the name of cryptocurrency investment.

The victim was introduced to cryptocurrency two years ago by his friend. Two fraudsters who said they represented an Australian crypto trading company as managing director and chairman beguiled him over WhatsApp calls to begin investing in the cryptocurrency initially with Rs 25,000.

In the beginning, he reaped profits which encouraged him to invest more. He finally ended up investing Rs 52 lakh and then he realised that he was tricked as he neither got any profit nor his investment back. When he tried contacting their numbers, there was no response.

In another incident, a youngster was duped in the name of gaming. The victim, who was a member of a gaming application, was lured into investing in cryptocurrency and later was left in the lurch.

The victim who invested Rs 12 lakh in phases lost his entire money. The police investigation into his complaint is in progress.

