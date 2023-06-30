Opposition threat: DCP meets Eatala Rajender over alleged security concerns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following MLA Eatala Rajender’s claims of threats from opposition leaders and contract killers, Medchal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) G Sandeep visited the MLA at his residence on Thursday.

The DCP assured the MLA that a detailed report would be prepared and submitted to the Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra and the State Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar regarding the security concerns raised.

During the four-hour visit, the DCP and his team inspected the MLA’s residential premises in Shameerpet, searching for any potential dangers or signs of an impending attack.

After the examination, they recommended deploying two police constables to monitor and enhance the MLA’s security.

The DCP engaged in a lengthy discussion with the MLA, delving into the nature of the claimed threats.

DCP Sandeep will be filing a comprehensive report, outlining the security concerns raised by the MLA, which will then be forwarded to the GGP. The Central government is also involved in assessing the MLA’s security situation, as he is typically provided with a 2+2 security arrangement.

In a recent press meeting, the MLA’s wife reiterated concerns about the threats to her husband’s life. In response, Minister KT Rama Rao directed the State DGP to address and investigate security issues.

