Home Cities Hyderabad

Opposition threat: DCP meets Eatala Rajender over alleged security concerns

During the four-hour visit, the DCP and his team inspected the MLA’s residential premises in Shameerpet, searching for any potential dangers or signs of an impending attack. 

Published: 30th June 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Following MLA Eatala Rajender’s claims of threats from opposition leaders and contract killers, Medchal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) G Sandeep visited the MLA at his residence on Thursday. 

The DCP assured the MLA that a detailed report would be prepared and submitted to the Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra and the State Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar regarding the security concerns raised.

During the four-hour visit, the DCP and his team inspected the MLA’s residential premises in Shameerpet, searching for any potential dangers or signs of an impending attack. 

After the examination, they recommended deploying two police constables to monitor and enhance the MLA’s security. 

The DCP engaged in a lengthy discussion with the MLA, delving into the nature of the claimed threats.

DCP Sandeep will be filing a comprehensive report, outlining the security concerns raised by the MLA, which will then be forwarded to the GGP. The Central government is also involved in assessing the MLA’s security situation, as he is typically provided with a 2+2 security arrangement.

In a recent press meeting, the MLA’s wife reiterated concerns about the threats to her husband’s life. In response, Minister KT Rama Rao directed the State DGP to address and investigate security issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Deputy Commissioner of Police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp