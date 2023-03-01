Crafting smiles

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The very thought of a person dedicating their life to help perfect others' smiles is quite remarkable, and celebrity dentist Dr Snigdha Goud has done just that. Trained as an orthodontist, the dentist has helped Tollywood actress Ritu Varma and many other fashion models make their lives more beautiful. Not just that, she crafts smiles for people from all walks of life and has been doing so since 1967. "Smile is what we remember most about a person, and it certainly leaves an impression. Since my days in dental college, I have been interested in treating teeth and jaw irregularities and how they affect smiles," says Dr Snigdha, who has studied faces and teeth alignment for decades to create customised treatment plans for patients' unique needs, preferences, and facial structure. "I use 3D scanners to create digital models of a patient's teeth and jaws. This makes the process faster, more accurate, and more comfortable for the patient. In fact, we were the first dental clinic to introduce the procedure," the dentist added. She creates a digital model of a patient's face, which allows them to analyse the relationship between the teeth, jaws, and facial features. This helps them to create a customised treatment plan that takes into account the patient's unique facial structure. She can correct overbites, underbites, crossbites, and other bite problems that can cause discomfort or affect the appearance of a person's smile at any age. "There's nothing that a person needs to worry about. Age is not a bar. Many people come with their children, see my work, and are interested in getting braces. But the myth that 'It can only be done until teen ages' stops them. But, there's nothing like that. I have put braces on a 60-year-old patient, and now their smile is as bright as when they were young," says the dentist. "My focus is on improving not just the appearance of a person's smile but also their oral health and function," she said. She says she has always stayed in touch with the growing technology in her dental practice and has used techniques to speed up the orthodontic process, such as using vibration devices or light therapy to stimulate bone growth and help teeth move faster. "We were also the first ones to get laser treatment in dentistry in the city," said the doctor who owns Dr Gowds Dental Hospital, which have branches in Gachibowli, Madhapur, Banjara Hills, and Koti. The dentist, who has helped over 15 lakh people smile confidently, speaks to CE about her aesthetic approach towards dental sciences