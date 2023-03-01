Stray dog menace: GHMC announces Rs 8 lakhs ex gratia to 4-year-old Pradeep's family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 6 lakh to the family of B Pradeep, the four-year-old boy who was recently mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Bagh Amberpet. In addition, the Mayor’s Fund will provide Rs 2 lakh to the boy’s family.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi held a meeting with three corporators from different political parties on Tuesday. The Deputy Mayor and 17 corporators from various parties who participated in the meeting also agreed to contribute their one-month honorarium. The Mayor’s honorarium is Rs 65,000, the Deputy Mayor’s is Rs 32,500, and each of the 17 corporators will contribute Rs 7,800. The Mayor said that a representation would be made to the State Government for further assistance to the boy’s family.

To prevent serious dog bite cases and find a permanent solution to the problem, an all-party committee will be constituted. The Mayor has asked parties to propose two names from their respective political parties to serve on the committee and provide suggestions and advice for preventing dog bites.

The civic body will take all necessary steps to address the stray dog menace and ensure the effective implementation of animal birth control, sterilisation, and anti-rabies vaccination. It will engage 20 more vehicles in addition to the existing 30 vehicles to catch dogs. Steps are being taken to sterilize 400 to 450 dogs per day, up from 150 dogs sterilised daily.

D S Lokesh Kumar urged corporators to visit the five animal care centres functioning under GHMC and suggest necessary facilities to be made. Doctors will be appointed through outsourcing, and a monitoring committee will be formed on animal birth control operations and anti-rabies vaccination.

A census of dogs will be conducted every year. Covers will be provided to prevent dumping of waste from mutton and chicken shops. Additionally, measures are being taken to deal with monkey menace. The Mayor said that free licenses will be given to those who come forward to breed stray dogs.

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 6 lakh to the family of B Pradeep, the four-year-old boy who was recently mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Bagh Amberpet. In addition, the Mayor’s Fund will provide Rs 2 lakh to the boy’s family. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi held a meeting with three corporators from different political parties on Tuesday. The Deputy Mayor and 17 corporators from various parties who participated in the meeting also agreed to contribute their one-month honorarium. The Mayor’s honorarium is Rs 65,000, the Deputy Mayor’s is Rs 32,500, and each of the 17 corporators will contribute Rs 7,800. The Mayor said that a representation would be made to the State Government for further assistance to the boy’s family. To prevent serious dog bite cases and find a permanent solution to the problem, an all-party committee will be constituted. The Mayor has asked parties to propose two names from their respective political parties to serve on the committee and provide suggestions and advice for preventing dog bites.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The civic body will take all necessary steps to address the stray dog menace and ensure the effective implementation of animal birth control, sterilisation, and anti-rabies vaccination. It will engage 20 more vehicles in addition to the existing 30 vehicles to catch dogs. Steps are being taken to sterilize 400 to 450 dogs per day, up from 150 dogs sterilised daily. D S Lokesh Kumar urged corporators to visit the five animal care centres functioning under GHMC and suggest necessary facilities to be made. Doctors will be appointed through outsourcing, and a monitoring committee will be formed on animal birth control operations and anti-rabies vaccination. A census of dogs will be conducted every year. Covers will be provided to prevent dumping of waste from mutton and chicken shops. Additionally, measures are being taken to deal with monkey menace. The Mayor said that free licenses will be given to those who come forward to breed stray dogs.