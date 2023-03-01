Home Cities Hyderabad

Student dies by suicide in Hyderabad; kin allege harassment by college management

The student's family members, relatives, and some student organisations held protests today alleging that the college management was responsible for his death and that he was harassed mentally.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old student died by suicide at a private college in Narsingi near here on Tuesday night. The student's family alleged that the college management and some members of the teaching faculty harassed the teenager and held them responsible for his death, police said on Wednesday.

The student, studying first-year intermediate at the college was found hanging in the classroom.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The student's family members, relatives, and some student organisations held protests today alleging that the college management was responsible for his death and that he was harassed mentally. The protesters were seen squatting on road and raising slogans "We want justice."

The boy's father in a complaint lodged with police said that on Tuesday evening he met his son at the college hostel, spoke to him, and gave him some medicines as his son was suffering from a skin allergy.

The complainant further alleged that said his son was reprimanded and beaten by two teachers and a warden for not studying well.

Late on Tuesday night, the complainant received information that his son took the extreme step following which he lodged a complaint against the college management, principal and some others of causing abetment to commit suicide after which a case was registered under relevant IPC sections, police said.

Meanwhile, according to a report, the principal, warden and vice president of Sri Chaitanya Junior Kalasala College have been detained by the police for questioning.

This is the third suicide involving students to be reported in Telangana over the past few days over different reasons. A woman post-graduate medical student and a woman engineering student died by suicide in separate incidents in Warangal district earlier.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

