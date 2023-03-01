Three held for selling hashish-laced chocolate in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple selling hashish-laced chocolate was arrested along with the peddler supplying them with the banned drug in Hafeezpet on Tuesday. The cops also seized 660 grams of adulterated chocolate from their possession.

The accused — Dudaram Chowdari and his wife Shanthi Devi — operated a grocery store in Hafeezpet. The couple was selling chocolates and edible balls laced with hashish at Rs 100 per ball, police said, adding that Mahender Kumavath from Rajasthan was supplying it.

A team led by Inspector Ramesh Reddy received a tip-off and apprehended the couple along with the peddler.

HYDERABAD: A couple selling hashish-laced chocolate was arrested along with the peddler supplying them with the banned drug in Hafeezpet on Tuesday. The cops also seized 660 grams of adulterated chocolate from their possession. The accused — Dudaram Chowdari and his wife Shanthi Devi — operated a grocery store in Hafeezpet. The couple was selling chocolates and edible balls laced with hashish at Rs 100 per ball, police said, adding that Mahender Kumavath from Rajasthan was supplying it. A team led by Inspector Ramesh Reddy received a tip-off and apprehended the couple along with the peddler. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });