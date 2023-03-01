Home Cities Hyderabad

TSRTC to introduce 500 new electric buses

In addition to introducing new electric buses, the corporation is also making arrangements to ensure the convenience of students in the suburbs of Hyderabad.

Published: 01st March 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC

For reprentational purpose

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the new academic year, students in Hyderabad can look forward to travelling in brand new electric buses as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) plans to deploy 500 e-buses. TSRTC Managing Director & Vice Chairman, VC Sajjanar, confirmed that the corporation plans to introduce around 500 non-AC electric buses in the upcoming academic year, with the majority operating in the Greater Hyderabad region and a few in other important districts. These buses are expected to give a significant boost to public transportation in Hyderabad.

In addition to introducing new electric buses, the corporation is also making arrangements to ensure the convenience of students in the suburbs of Hyderabad. Around 100 additional trips will be arranged to bring students safely to educational institutions, with the corporation dividing the suburbs into 12 corridors and running 350 buses. TSRTC has partnered with Indian e-bus manufacturing company, Olectra, to supply 300 e-buses worth approximately Rs 500 crore. These buses will feature a 12-meter low-floor electronically controlled air suspension and will be equipped with CCTV cameras, an emergency button, and USB sockets for each seat to ensure the safety and convenience of commuters. 

To further reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and improve revenue, TSRTC is also converting 25 diesel buses to e-buses in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 16 crore. 

Sajjanar further highlighted that the Ibrahimpatnam cluster has a high concentration of students, with approximately 44,000 students commuting to colleges in that corridor, and almost one-third of them using RTC buses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp