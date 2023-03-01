TSRTC to introduce 500 new electric buses

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the new academic year, students in Hyderabad can look forward to travelling in brand new electric buses as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) plans to deploy 500 e-buses. TSRTC Managing Director & Vice Chairman, VC Sajjanar, confirmed that the corporation plans to introduce around 500 non-AC electric buses in the upcoming academic year, with the majority operating in the Greater Hyderabad region and a few in other important districts. These buses are expected to give a significant boost to public transportation in Hyderabad.

In addition to introducing new electric buses, the corporation is also making arrangements to ensure the convenience of students in the suburbs of Hyderabad. Around 100 additional trips will be arranged to bring students safely to educational institutions, with the corporation dividing the suburbs into 12 corridors and running 350 buses. TSRTC has partnered with Indian e-bus manufacturing company, Olectra, to supply 300 e-buses worth approximately Rs 500 crore. These buses will feature a 12-meter low-floor electronically controlled air suspension and will be equipped with CCTV cameras, an emergency button, and USB sockets for each seat to ensure the safety and convenience of commuters.

To further reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and improve revenue, TSRTC is also converting 25 diesel buses to e-buses in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

Sajjanar further highlighted that the Ibrahimpatnam cluster has a high concentration of students, with approximately 44,000 students commuting to colleges in that corridor, and almost one-third of them using RTC buses.

