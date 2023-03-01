Home Cities Hyderabad

Uppal Skywalk will be ready by April, says Arvind Kumar

Like Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge, the elevated skywalk will be an engineering marvel and it will connect six sides as well as integrate with Uppal Metro Station.

Published: 01st March 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Uppal Skywalk

Uppal Skywalk

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City’s first pedestrian-friendly Elevated Skywalk which is coming up at Uppal ‘X’ Roads will be ready by April this year, according to MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

“Inspected the 660 meters skywalk at Uppal X Roads, being constructed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) costing Rs 25 crore and will have nine lifts, three escalators and have direct access to Metro station. This will have lighting, selective shades and street furniture, and will be ready by April,’’ he tweeted.

Like Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge, the elevated skywalk will be an engineering marvel and it will connect six sides as well as integrate with Uppal Metro Station at the concourse level and different bus stops.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uppal Skywalk
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp