Uppal Skywalk will be ready by April, says Arvind Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City’s first pedestrian-friendly Elevated Skywalk which is coming up at Uppal ‘X’ Roads will be ready by April this year, according to MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

“Inspected the 660 meters skywalk at Uppal X Roads, being constructed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) costing Rs 25 crore and will have nine lifts, three escalators and have direct access to Metro station. This will have lighting, selective shades and street furniture, and will be ready by April,’’ he tweeted.

Like Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge, the elevated skywalk will be an engineering marvel and it will connect six sides as well as integrate with Uppal Metro Station at the concourse level and different bus stops.

