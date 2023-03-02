All about glamour and style

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based designer Aruna Goud has always been one of the most recalled designers as she was the only person to showcase her label at London Fashion Week last year. Now she has been making her mark as she showcased her works at Milan Fashion Week that happened recently. CE got in touch with her to know more about her designs, her label and how was her experience at the show.

On asking about her experience of showcasing at the Milan Fashion Week, Aruna says, “It was an amazing experience for me. Label Aruna Goud showcasing at Milan Fashion Week powered by HOME and sharing the platform with all top international personalities like Michael Cinco, luxury designer of dresses and gowns and JOJO Bragais, a Filipino designer who is known for his uncompromising pageant shoes that masterfully combine style, power, and comfort is such an honour for me.

I registered through their website and shared the sketches of the collections. It’s purely on the selection depending on our profile and designs.”

She has showcased cocktail gowns which are high end fashionable gowns and can be worn at parties and red carpet events from her latest Fall/Winter collection. Regarding the materials used for her outfits that were showcased at the event, she says, “The fabrics which I used are scuba and many other imported stretchable fabrics and nets.”

Moving on forward with her works and how she wants to take her label ahead she says, “My new label store is getting opened in Mumbai. I will be present at the Cannes Film Festival again this year and I will be showcasing at an exclusive event at Dubai.”

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based designer Aruna Goud has always been one of the most recalled designers as she was the only person to showcase her label at London Fashion Week last year. Now she has been making her mark as she showcased her works at Milan Fashion Week that happened recently. CE got in touch with her to know more about her designs, her label and how was her experience at the show. On asking about her experience of showcasing at the Milan Fashion Week, Aruna says, “It was an amazing experience for me. Label Aruna Goud showcasing at Milan Fashion Week powered by HOME and sharing the platform with all top international personalities like Michael Cinco, luxury designer of dresses and gowns and JOJO Bragais, a Filipino designer who is known for his uncompromising pageant shoes that masterfully combine style, power, and comfort is such an honour for me. I registered through their website and shared the sketches of the collections. It’s purely on the selection depending on our profile and designs.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She has showcased cocktail gowns which are high end fashionable gowns and can be worn at parties and red carpet events from her latest Fall/Winter collection. Regarding the materials used for her outfits that were showcased at the event, she says, “The fabrics which I used are scuba and many other imported stretchable fabrics and nets.” Moving on forward with her works and how she wants to take her label ahead she says, “My new label store is getting opened in Mumbai. I will be present at the Cannes Film Festival again this year and I will be showcasing at an exclusive event at Dubai.”