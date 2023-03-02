Cycling track solar panel works get delayed as agency pulls out of project

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: With the agency entrusted with the task of setting up Solar Photovoltaics power plants above cycling tracks backing out of the project, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has invited fresh tenders from the agencies to design, construct and establish these plants.

The HGCL, a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), plans to set up solar panels above cycling tracks on two stretches -- Nanakramguda Junction-Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) Junction and Kokapet-Edulanagulapally Junction along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Besides commissioning 13 MW solar plants, the new agency will be given the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) responsibility for a period of five year at an estimated cost of Rs 99.70 crore.MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone the solar roofed cycling track on September 6, 2022, announcing that it would be completed by the summer of 2023.However, the project is likely to get delayed due to the agency’s reluctance to take up the works.

Last year, to execute the project, the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model was adopted under which the operator is required to invest the total initial capital expenditure for maintenance and operation of solar panels for a period of 25 years and supply power to the department at a discounted price. The agency reportedly backed out because it believes that the execution of the project was not feasible under RESCO model.

Officials sources said that as the RESCO operator’s decision to not take up works resulted in delay in executing the project, the HGCL issued a notice to the operator.“The HGCL have now called for fresh bids and it will bear the entire cost of the project where the bidder has to design, supply, construct, erect, test and commission solar power plants above the cycling track on the two stretches,” the officials added.

The solar power plant on Nanakramguda Junction-TSPA Junction stretch will be a 3 MW plant (2 MW captive and 1 MW net metering).The Kokapet-Edulanagulapally Junction stretch will have 10 MW plant (9 MW captive and 1 MW net metering).

