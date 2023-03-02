Fun with soaps

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is no doubt that when a creative mind puts in all the efforts to make something that is useful and artistic it would surely turn out to be great and Hyderabad-based Anjum Fatima has proved it right. A woman who loves to do something on her own has started making homemade soaps that are chemical-free and kid-friendly. CE gets in touch with Anjum to know more about her passion for soap making and how it all started.

PICS: VINAY MADAPU

On asking her about how she got the idea of starting a homemade soap business, she says, “The time I heard ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, there was something running in my head. I wanted to do something from India and manufacture a product. I wanted to make something healthy, I have done MBA and I wanted to take up a business and that is how it all started.”

Talking about the handmade shops and what goes into it she says, “We have so many soaps in the market which are commercial and they are just used as a soap which is not healthy. They have sulfate and paraben, but in our soaps we do not use them. We are different and my soaps are healthy and the idea behind starting this also refers to the same.

My soaps are glycerin base which is a common base to manufacture any kind of soap. We use natural ingredients which give different benefits like multani mitti, haldi and neem. All these are in natural form, we make a powder of these for the preservative purpose and this is the natural thing used. It takes one whole day to make soap, right from preparing, drying and packaging.”

Anjum also has soaps that are kid friendly and have toys in them. “When we were manufacturing we covered all the areas that were special for men and women. The attractive part when it comes to kids is that kids cry when they take a shower and we wanted to make something creative and also take interest towards their hygiene. And parents would also not face problems while giving them a bath and placing toys in soaps worked out really well for us.

Everybody liked it. We thought that kids could reuse these soaps when they got the toys, at first we started with erasers and then we did some research and used toys in the soap. We also supplied these as return gifts for a few of them, people fell in love with these soaps and we have been giving our best,” she shares.

“People can get in touch with us on our Insta handle @mamretails and we are known as le savon brand. In the future we would surely want to open our own store, we have been doing a lot of exhibitions as well. We were also at Numaish this year,” concludes Anjum.

