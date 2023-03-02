Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police seek eight-day custody of man who killed his friend

A source said that the court would approve the custody of the accused and the number of days on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Investigation Officer of Abdullapurmet police has filed a plea in court for eight-day custody of accused Harihara Krishna, the main accused in the murder of engineering student Neravat Naveen. The victim was hacked to death by his friend and dismembered. Police have registered a complaint against Harihara Krishna for brutally killing Naveen since the former suspected he was trying to rekindle his relationship with Krishna’s girlfriend.

The police sought custody of the accused, who confessed to having burnt Naveen’s body parts after strangulating him. There are still many suspicions surrounding the alleged role of Krishna’s girlfriend in the murder conspiracy that Krishna had been plotting for the past three months. During the custody, the police may investigate the girlfriend's involvement and if anyone else assisted Krishna in implementing the conspiracy. A source said that the court would approve the custody of the accused and the number of days on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an audio clip has been circulating on social media platforms where the alleged girlfriend’s relative expresses that the girl and Naveen were only friends during their intermediate stating that the investigation would reveal all facts.

