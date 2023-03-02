Woman held for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 1.8 lakh from family at funeral in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bahadurpura police on Wednesday apprehended a woman who stole gold ornaments worth Rs 1.8 lakh from the home of a family mourning the loss of their loved one. The habitual offender was identified as 40-year-old Zaheda Begum, who works as a domestic help within the same police station limits. A resident of Shalibanda, Zaheda faced accusation of theft in February as well. In the latest incident, she entered the residence of Asma Begum in Begum Bazar who was observing ziyarat (the third-day rituals) for her deceased father-in-law. The complainant spotted the unidentified woman in the house and after some time, she noticed a wardrobe open and the gold ornaments missing. Police noticed Zaheda near Charminar, moving suspiciously with the stolen property. When questioned, she confessed to her crime. Police also found that she had been charged in an old theft case reported in Sanathnagar in 2001. Zaheda was sent to judicial custody.