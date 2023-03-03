Eight teams deployed for SCB voter enrolment process

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fresh voter enrolment drive for the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) polls began on Thursday. To assist applicants in the enrolment process, eight special teams have been deployed. Eligible candidates can enrol their names until March 4.

Residents of Secunderabad Cantonment Board, who have been living in the cantonment area for at least six months preceding March 1, 2023, can enrol their names. The total number of voters enrolled in all eight wards of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board until September 2022 was 1,32,722. To ensure a smooth enrollment process, SCB’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) D Madhukar Naik held a meeting with the SCB staff on Wednesday. He instructed them to begin taking the requisitions while following the rules and regulations.The last date to receive applications for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls is Saturday at 5 pm, he said.

