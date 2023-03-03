GHMC plans to improve three-way junctions in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC is planning three-way junction improvement on CRMP roads by incorporating pedestrian-friendly crossings at two places — Hitex Junction, Gachibowli and Allwyn Junction which are under Chandanagar circle of Serilingampally Zone.

To implement the plan, the civic body has decided to engage architectural consultants by inviting expressions of interest to provide consultancy services for three-way junction improvement works.

The agency will be required to carry out activity analysis such as mapping landmarks, land uses and activities around the junctions to analyse areas of conflict and user patterns. It will also propose a revised design for vehicular and pedestrian movement based on the survey and best practices as well as temporary and permanent traffic measures.

HYDERABAD: The GHMC is planning three-way junction improvement on CRMP roads by incorporating pedestrian-friendly crossings at two places — Hitex Junction, Gachibowli and Allwyn Junction which are under Chandanagar circle of Serilingampally Zone. To implement the plan, the civic body has decided to engage architectural consultants by inviting expressions of interest to provide consultancy services for three-way junction improvement works. The agency will be required to carry out activity analysis such as mapping landmarks, land uses and activities around the junctions to analyse areas of conflict and user patterns. It will also propose a revised design for vehicular and pedestrian movement based on the survey and best practices as well as temporary and permanent traffic measures.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });