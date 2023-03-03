Home Cities Hyderabad

Minor claims he was thrashed, stripped by ganja addicts in Hyderabad

In CCTV footage, the boy appears to go along with the suspects without coercion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed for some time in Mailardevpally on Thursday after a minor boy who was managing a kirana store complained that he was taken to an isolated location by a group of individuals, believed to be associated with the sale of ganja, who thrashed him after demanding money from him.

According to the boy and his parents, the group entered the store and took the boy against his will. The boy told the police that he attempted to call out for help, but was stripped and beaten with a stick. He claimed that eventually, he was able to escape and inform his parents. His parents then reported the incident to the police.

Based on the complaint, Mailardevpally police registered a case against the gang and named Mohammad Said, Abbu and Sameer as suspects.The police launched a search for the suspects, and also began scouring the CCTV footage in the area where the victim was taken for clues. To their surprise, the boy appeared to go along with the suspects without coercion, going by the CCTV footage.

However, sources familiar with the matter suggest that there may be a different story behind the incident. The boy is said to be an acquaintance of the suspects and can even be considered their friend. Allegedly, the boy was afraid to reveal to his mother that he had gone out with the suspects, as she disapproved of them due to their allegedly illegal activities.

The sources said that the boy was scared to reveal that he had gone out with the suspects on his own free will and hence narrated the story that they took him with them by force and demanded money from him.
“However, the case is under investigation and we hope to shed light on the facts,” a police officer said.

