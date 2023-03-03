Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Police get seven-day custody of Harihara Krishna

Meanwhile, the girlfriend over whom Krishna committed the brutal murder was reportedly counselled by Sakhi Team.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A local court on Thursday granted the Abdullapurmet police seven-day custody of Harihara Krishna, the accused in the brutal murder of his friend and engineering student N Naveen. On February 17, Krishna strangled Naveen, a final-year engineering student of the University College of Engineering, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, at Pedda Amberpet, for trying to reconcile with his former girlfriend.

Police will take the accused into custody on Friday. Though the accused has confessed to killing Naveen, which was also recorded in the remand report, police suspect that he may have received some assistance to carry out the gruesome murder. According to sources, police will investigate the events that occurred before and after the killing, whether the accused has received any help from others and if he has discussed or shared the news with anyone else.

After killing Naveen,  Krishna decapitated his victim’s head, sliced open his heart and chopped off his lips and private parts. He then stuffed the separated body parts, including the head and the victim’s cell phone in a backpack and dumped it on a road. The accused surrendered before the police on February 24.Meanwhile, the girlfriend over whom Krishna committed the brutal murder was reportedly counselled by Sakhi Team. Sources said that the girl allegedly threatened to end her life if her name is included in the case.

