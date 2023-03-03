Home Cities Hyderabad

Women’s Day Green Challenge poster released by Telangana Education Minister

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Kumar said that nature would flourish more if the same hands that raise children, raise plants.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of International Women’s Day, Member of Parliament Joginapally Santosh Kumar and Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the poster for the ‘Women’s Day Green India Challenge’ on Thursday. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, and OSD Priyanka Varghese accompanied them.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Kumar said that nature would flourish more if the same hands that raise children, raise plants. He called upon the women of the State to participate in the Green India Challenge. He appealed to them to plant saplings on March 8, International Women’s Day, and protect them with the same affection as they show for their children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women’s Day Sabitha Indra Reddy
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp