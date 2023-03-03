Women’s Day Green Challenge poster released by Telangana Education Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of International Women’s Day, Member of Parliament Joginapally Santosh Kumar and Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the poster for the ‘Women’s Day Green India Challenge’ on Thursday. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, and OSD Priyanka Varghese accompanied them. Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Kumar said that nature would flourish more if the same hands that raise children, raise plants. He called upon the women of the State to participate in the Green India Challenge. He appealed to them to plant saplings on March 8, International Women’s Day, and protect them with the same affection as they show for their children.