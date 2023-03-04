Burst of flavours  

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It's Holi time and most of us might be thinking about what to cook to celebrate this colourful festival. CE gets you some recipes that you could try at home and enjoy with family and friends during the festival.

Lobia Chaat

Ingredients

2 cups Black eyed beans (lobia) , soaked for 4 hours | 2 Tomatoes , finely chopped | 2 Onions , finely chopped | 1 Cucumber , finely chopped | 3 Green chillies , finely chopped | 3 sprig Coriander leaves , finely chopped | 2 teaspoons Chaat masala powder | 1/2 teaspoon Amchur powder | 1/2 tablespoon Lemon juice | Salt to taste

Method

● To begin making Chatpata Lobia Chaat Recipe, soak the black eyed beans for 4

hours.

● Cook the lobia along with a little salt and keep aside.

● In a Salad Mixing Bowl, add boiled and cooled lobia. Make sure that the lobia are

drained and no additional water is present. Add chopped onion, tomato, and

cucumber to it.

● Season the Lobia Chaat with chopped green chilies, freshly chopped coriander

leaves, chaat masala, dry mango power and lemon juice. Add salt to taste.

● Finally toss the Lobia Chaat well. Adjust the salt and chaat masala to suit your taste.

Kheema Pulao

Ingredient

1 Tbsp Ghee| 1 tbsp Oil |1 Cinnamon stick |5 Black pepper corns| 3 Cloves| 1 tsp Ginger garlic paste| 2 Onions, chopped |2 Green chillies, chopped | 250 gram Mutton keema | 4 sticks Mint leaves, chopped | 2 tsp Salt | 1/2 tsp Turmeric | 3 tsp Meat masala | 1 tsp Red chilli powder | 1 tsp Cumin powder | 1 Tomato, chopped | 1/2 bunch Coriander leaves, chopped |1 cup Cooked rice

Method

● Take a pan, put some ghee and oil.

● Add cinnamon stick, black pepper corn and clove and mix

● Add ginger garlic paste, chopped onions and green chillies and sauté

● Now add mutton keema, chopped mint leaves and salt. Mix them well for some time on high flame.

● Put turmeric, meat masala, red chilli powder, cumin powder and mix well add chopped tomato along with chopped mint leaves and chopped corianderleaves.

● Thoroughly mix them and then add cooked rice to the mixture.

● Stir the mixture with the rice thoroughly.

● Serve the Keema Pulao hot.

Gulab Patti Ki Phirni

Ingredient

300 gms Jaggery | 750 ml Milk | 100 gms Rice | 1 tsp Green cardamom powder| 1 tsp Rose water | 2 tbs Rose syrup| Few Rose petals

Method

● Soak rice in water for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Drain water and grind to a rough paste.

● Add milk to the paste and heat/cook together, stirring constantly so that the mixture does not stick to the bottom. Bring to a boil and cook for another 15 to 20 minutes.

● Add Jaggery and and cook on low falme for other 10 minutes.

● Add elaichi powder, rose water and rose syrup and turn off the flame.

● Let it cool and set it in a refrigerator.

● Serve garnished with rose petals.

Matka Mango Phirni

Ingredients

1-litre Full cream milk |1/4 – Cup – Basmati rice | 3/4- Cup- Sugar| 5- Green Cardamom | 2- tsp- Mango puree | 1-tsp- Rose water| 1/4-Cup- Chopped nuts for garnishing

Method

● Wash and soak Basmati rice for 15 minutes and grind the soaked rice into a smooth paste with little water or grind it little in granule form (As per your wish)

● Heat the milk with cardamom on low flame until it starts to boil. Add the rice paste and keep cooking while stirring. The milk will reduced and turns thick

● Now add sugar, Mango Puree and rose water and stir for 10-15 mins. Until sugar dissolves and turns thick dessert

● Turn off the heat, keep to cool for some time and pour in clay pot to set and put it refrigerator for 4-5 hours to set

● Garnish with chopped nuts and ready to serve

Watermelon Lemonade

Ingredients

1- Medium size Watermelon | 2-tsp- Lemon juice | 2-tsp- Honey| 1- litre- Sparkling water

|5-6 Mint leaves

Method

● Cut the watermelon, add to the blender and strain it to get clear watermelon juice

● Now add Watermelon, required amount of Honey, Lemon juice and mint

● Mix it well with, add sparkling water, garnish with mint leave, and serve chill

● By Chef VH SURESH, CORPORATE EXECUTIVE CHEF, Platform 65

Pan Rose Lassi

Ingredients

1 litre- Fresh curd |300gms- Sugar |10-15 Rose petals |10-12- Dry rose petals | 3- tsp- Rose Syrup |1-2 Betel leaf (Paan) | Dry fruits to garnish

Method

● Take fresh curd in a mixer or Blender, add 1 cup-chilled water with 10-12 dried rose petals and 5-6 fresh rose petals, 1 tsp rose water and 3 tsp rose syrup and betel leave and blend it smoothie

● Add water according to the thickness of the lassi

● Pour in the tall glass and garnish with dry chopped dry fruits and rose petal

● Ready to serve chill

By Chef VH Suresh, Corporate Executive Chef Platform 65

