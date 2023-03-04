Hitmaker in the city: Lucky Ali

Home Cities Hyderabad

His evergreen solo albums and Bollywood numbers continue to resonate with the audience even after years.

HYDERABAD: Whether you are a 90s kid or not, you couldn’t have missed the soulful renditions by Lucky Ali — ‘O Sanam’, ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, and ‘Safarnama’ amongst others. The city is all geared up to witness him live on March 4 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre.

The singer-songwriter will be seen belting out a mix of his old favourite hits. Lucky Ali broke into the indie music scene with his debut album Sunoh in 1996 and since then played a significant role in building the indie and Hindi pop movement in India.

His evergreen solo albums and Bollywood numbers continue to resonate with the audience even after years. CE caught up with Lucky Ali, as he spoke about his music concert in Hyderabad, new album and more.

Excerpts:
Tell us about your music concert in Hyderabad.
Well we are ending this tour season with Hyderabad. This will be a special show as we are bringing the experience to Hyderabad and I think all the Farmhouse Music artists like Jaden Maskie, 
Arham and more will be playing on the showcase. We haven’t played in Hyderabad for over two years now, so yeah, this is going to be a special one.
How do you think the Hyderabad audience has evolved over the years?
There is nothing to evolve, everyone has their own taste in music. Is there a new album in the offing?
Yes, the album is being worked on and hopefully it will be ready to release very soon.
For over decades you have mesmerised us with melodious songs. Which song is closest to your heart?
All songs are close to me. My music tells a story and every story is special.
When you are down, what helps you to gear up?
Turning to the all mighty.
What are your thoughts on the current rung of musicians in India?
It’s been great. Musicians nowadays are pushing the boundaries on how music is created and interpreted, recently I came across a musician who made his own instrument and then modified the guitar with two necks, a drum machine and a harmonica.  I mean it’s been great. I can’t wait to see where this goes.
Can we see you doing playback anytime soon?
I am always open to a good project.

