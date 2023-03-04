Home Cities Hyderabad

Noted writer, Arudra’s wife passes away

​ K Ramalakshmi ​

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Noted writer K Ramalakshmi, the wife of renowned lyricist Arudra, passed away on Friday due to age-related health complications. She was 92. Ramalakshmi had a prolific career, beginning her writings in 1951 and penning several novels, including Avatali Gattu, Merupu Teega, Manani Gaayam, Animutyam, Pelli, Naa Kuturu Feminist, and others.

Born on December 31, 1930, in Kotananduru, Ramalakshmi graduated from Madras University, and started working as a sub-editor in Telugu Swatantra. Some of her literary works were published under the pen name “Ramalakshmi Arudra”. 

She married Arudra in 1954 and also compiled his works, including Arudra Cine Geetalu and Navvula Nadilo Puvvula Padava.

Ramalakshmi was known for her outspoken nature. Additionally, she worked with several women’s welfare organisations. “Arudra used to finalise his writings only after getting feedback from Ramalakshmi. Despite being best friends with Sri Sri, Ramalakshmi opposed his writings,” said a source that was close to the couple.

