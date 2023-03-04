Parts of Hyderabad to face up to 66-hour disruption in drinking water supply 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be a partial or complete disruption in the supply of water in many parts of the city and its outskirts for 66 hours from 6 am on March 8 to 12 midnight on March 10.

Areas, where there will be no water supply during this period, are Shapur reservoir commanding area, Chintal reservoir commanding area, Jeedimetla/Vani Chemicals, Jagadgirigutta, Gajularamaram and Suraram reservoir commanding areas, Defence Colony reservoir commanding area, Nagaram/Dammaiguda, Keesara, Ring Main-III online supplies, Kompally, Gondlapochampally areas, Kondapaka (Jangaon, Siddipet), Pragnapur (Gajwel), Alair (Bhongir), Ghanpur (Medchal/Shameerpet), Part of Cantonment Area, MES and Turkapally Biotech Park and parts of Kapra municipality.

Partial disruption of water supply will be in the following areas: Borabanda reservoir commanding area, Venkatagiri reservoir commanding area, Banjara Hills reservoir commanding area, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, KPHB, Malaysian Township reservoir commanding area, Lingampally to Kondapur, Gopalnagar, Mayurnagar reservoirs commanding area, parts of Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet and Bachupally.

