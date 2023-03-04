Home Cities Hyderabad

Perfect pairings  

From classic Mexican cuisine to Italian fare to Indian recipes, the complexity and aromas of the Agave plant and the different expressions can perfectly complement the flavours of these dishes.

Published: 04th March 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

CHICKEN CURRY

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maya Pistola Agavepura, a premium Indian craft 100 per cent Agave Spirit made from the Wild Agave Americana that grows in India’s Deccan Plateau, is breaking boundaries and stereotypes by bringing to market a one-of-its-kind Indian Agave spirit with four different expressions. 

While traditionally enjoyed neat or over ice, the growing popularity of agave spirits has inspired everyone to explore novel pairing options that highlight the complexity and richness of the liquid. Surprisingly, Agave spirits can be paired with a wide array of dishes due to their soft and voluptuous nature. From classic Mexican cuisine to Italian fare to Indian recipes, the complexity and aromas of the Agave plant and the different expressions can perfectly complement the flavours of these dishes.

“Agave spirits are not commonly thought of as drinks that pair with food but the minerality and herbaceousness of the cooked agave of the Pistola Joven and Rosa tastes wonderful with spicy, bold flavours and the oak aged, smoother Pistola Reposado and Pistola Anejo help tease out subtle and rich flavours of truffle, butter and warm pepper,” says Radhika Dhariwal, Co-founder, Maya Pistola Agavepura.

The great working pairs

Spicy Dragon Roll Sushi with Maya Pistola Joven
The umami in the Asian food and spiciness of the wasabi mayo with pickled ginger harmonises well with the citrus aromas and herbaceous notes of Pistola Joven that giving a smooth and spicy finish to your meal.

Dark Chocolate, Orange Peel and Cinnamon Spice Truffles with Maya Pistola Añejo
Keeping it sweet, the bitter-sweet element of the truffles aggregates the full and rich body of the Pistola Anejo that gives a rich and velvety mouthfeel leaving hints of vanilla and cocoa on the palate.

Berries and Feta Salad with Balsamic Vinegar and Maya Pistola Rosa
The freshness of the berries and the salty tinge of the feta perfectly augment the red fruit notes and underpinnings of vanilla in the Pistola Rosa that gives your meal a soft finish. The crispiness and freshness of the Pistola Rosa served cold makes it a beautiful pairing with this salad.

Fresh Salmon Carpaccio with Maya Pistola Joven
The perfect combination of fish and Agave spirit makes this a stunning pairing. Citrus and herbaceous notes of the Pistola Joven enhance the flavours of Salmon in the Carpaccio and adds a refreshing twist to this pairing. Every element of the dish, be it the meat or the spices are either complemented or enhanced by the distinct notes of Agave spirits and brings forth a beautiful harmony on your palate.

Mild Chicken Curry with Maya Pistola Reposado
The bold and spicy flavours of an Indian Chicken Curry are balanced by the smooth and rich notes of oak and black pepper in the Pistola Reposado and give it a smooth and warm finish.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maya Pistola Agavepura
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp