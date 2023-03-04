Perfect pairings  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maya Pistola Agavepura, a premium Indian craft 100 per cent Agave Spirit made from the Wild Agave Americana that grows in India’s Deccan Plateau, is breaking boundaries and stereotypes by bringing to market a one-of-its-kind Indian Agave spirit with four different expressions.

While traditionally enjoyed neat or over ice, the growing popularity of agave spirits has inspired everyone to explore novel pairing options that highlight the complexity and richness of the liquid. Surprisingly, Agave spirits can be paired with a wide array of dishes due to their soft and voluptuous nature. From classic Mexican cuisine to Italian fare to Indian recipes, the complexity and aromas of the Agave plant and the different expressions can perfectly complement the flavours of these dishes.

“Agave spirits are not commonly thought of as drinks that pair with food but the minerality and herbaceousness of the cooked agave of the Pistola Joven and Rosa tastes wonderful with spicy, bold flavours and the oak aged, smoother Pistola Reposado and Pistola Anejo help tease out subtle and rich flavours of truffle, butter and warm pepper,” says Radhika Dhariwal, Co-founder, Maya Pistola Agavepura.

The great working pairs

Spicy Dragon Roll Sushi with Maya Pistola Joven

The umami in the Asian food and spiciness of the wasabi mayo with pickled ginger harmonises well with the citrus aromas and herbaceous notes of Pistola Joven that giving a smooth and spicy finish to your meal.

Dark Chocolate, Orange Peel and Cinnamon Spice Truffles with Maya Pistola Añejo

Keeping it sweet, the bitter-sweet element of the truffles aggregates the full and rich body of the Pistola Anejo that gives a rich and velvety mouthfeel leaving hints of vanilla and cocoa on the palate.

Berries and Feta Salad with Balsamic Vinegar and Maya Pistola Rosa

The freshness of the berries and the salty tinge of the feta perfectly augment the red fruit notes and underpinnings of vanilla in the Pistola Rosa that gives your meal a soft finish. The crispiness and freshness of the Pistola Rosa served cold makes it a beautiful pairing with this salad.

Fresh Salmon Carpaccio with Maya Pistola Joven

The perfect combination of fish and Agave spirit makes this a stunning pairing. Citrus and herbaceous notes of the Pistola Joven enhance the flavours of Salmon in the Carpaccio and adds a refreshing twist to this pairing. Every element of the dish, be it the meat or the spices are either complemented or enhanced by the distinct notes of Agave spirits and brings forth a beautiful harmony on your palate.

Mild Chicken Curry with Maya Pistola Reposado

The bold and spicy flavours of an Indian Chicken Curry are balanced by the smooth and rich notes of oak and black pepper in the Pistola Reposado and give it a smooth and warm finish.

