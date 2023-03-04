Take care this Holi!

Sumanjali Mummana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the most awaited festivals, Holi, is right around the corner–on March 8 this year. On this day, people enjoy the festival by playing with colours and venture out to drench each other in the yellows, pinks and blues...

But over the years, natural colours got replaced by cheaper industrial dyes and harmful chemicals. These colours can be very harmful to the skin and hair as they can cause skin rashes, allergies, frizzy brittle hair among others. They can also flare up existing allergies.

CE speaks to Dr Ram Prasad, consultant dermatologist, Virinchi Hospital, to list out a few pre and post tips to ensure holi-proof skin and hair.

PRE-HOLI SKINCARE:

Using only plant and vegetable based organic colours.

Moisturise as much as possible using oil or cream based products.

n Wear a lot of SPF and reapplying is a must!

Dabbing vaseline behind your ears, earlobes and nails as these are the places where colours tend to settle easily.

Stop using any irritant or peeling skin products like glycolic acid, retinol at least a few days prior as it damages the layers of skin, with gulaal colours being rubbed on.

Avoid contact lenses and eye makeup as it might cause irritation or serious eye infection.

Prepping your hair with coconut oil is a must the night before. Doing this will provide extra nutrition that won’t dry your hair due to colours. Later, it will also help the colour to come off easily.

If not oil, leave-in conditioner has to be the best bet. It’s a great alternative to make sure colours don’t get stuck to the scalp or ruin hair follicals.

POST-HOLI SKINCARE

Using non-comedogenic products such as mild face cleansers can help prevent acne and won’t clog pores on your skin.

For a good ol’ home remedy, mixing yoghurt and honey with some rose water and applying it as a mask will calm and hydrate the skin that has been damaged.

Using a cleansing oil or oil-based makeup remover gets rid of the colours which are tough to remove.

Avoid scrubs of any kind as they can lead to skin getting inflamed.

Using a clarifying shampoo and gentle conditioner on the roots of your hair can help replenish moisture and soothe your scalp caused by the harsh colours.

Lastly, remember to drink plenty of water to remove any toxins from your body.

All you need to do is follow above mentioned skincare tips, and you’re all set to step out and enjoy the warmth of the vibrant festival. Safe holi!

