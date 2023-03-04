Home Cities Hyderabad

Take care this Holi!

CE speaks to Dr Ram Prasad, consultant dermatologist, Virinchi Hospital, to list out a few pre and post tips to ensure holi-proof skin and hair.

Published: 04th March 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Holi, Gulaal, Holi colours

Representative image (Photo| Special Arragement)

By Sumanjali Mummana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the most awaited festivals, Holi, is right around the corner–on March 8 this year. On this day, people enjoy the festival by playing with colours and venture out to drench each other in the yellows, pinks and blues...

But over the years, natural colours got replaced by cheaper industrial dyes and harmful chemicals. These colours can be very harmful to the skin and hair as they can cause skin rashes, allergies, frizzy brittle hair among others. They can also flare up existing allergies.

CE speaks to Dr Ram Prasad, consultant dermatologist, Virinchi Hospital, to list out a few pre and post tips to ensure holi-proof skin and hair.
PRE-HOLI SKINCARE:

  • Using only plant and vegetable based organic colours.
  • Moisturise as much as possible using oil or cream based products.
  • n    Wear a lot of SPF and reapplying is a must!
  • Dabbing vaseline behind your ears, earlobes and nails as these are the places where colours tend to settle easily.
  •  Stop using any irritant or peeling skin products like glycolic acid, retinol at least a few days prior as it damages the layers of skin, with gulaal colours being rubbed on.
  • Avoid contact lenses and eye makeup as it might cause irritation or serious eye infection.
  • Prepping your hair with coconut oil is a must the night before. Doing this will provide extra nutrition that won’t dry your hair due to colours. Later, it will also help the colour to come off easily.
  • If not oil, leave-in conditioner has to be the best bet. It’s a great alternative to make sure colours don’t get stuck to the scalp or ruin hair follicals.

POST-HOLI SKINCARE

  • Using non-comedogenic products such as mild face cleansers can help prevent acne and won’t clog pores on your skin.
  • For a good ol’ home remedy, mixing yoghurt and honey with some rose water and applying it as a mask will calm and hydrate the skin that has been damaged.
  • Using a cleansing oil or oil-based makeup remover gets rid of the colours which are tough to remove.
  • Avoid scrubs of any kind as they can lead to skin getting inflamed.
  • Using a clarifying shampoo and gentle conditioner on the roots of your hair can help replenish moisture and soothe your scalp caused by the harsh colours.
  • Lastly, remember to drink plenty of water to remove any toxins from your body.

All you need to do is follow above mentioned skincare tips, and you’re all set to step out and enjoy the warmth of the vibrant festival. Safe holi!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Holi
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp