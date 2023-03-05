Home Cities Hyderabad

TSCHE to introduce courses to improve skills, employability of graduates  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping in view the employability and emerging trends, the decision to introduce new courses from the academic year 2023-24 was taken at a meeting held by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education here on Saturday. An expert committee has been constituted with the vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of Osmania University (OU), Satavahana University (SU) and Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) to look into the existing UG curriculum and restructure the credit and grading systems apart from revising the UG-level syllabus in the State. 

With the chairpersons and Board of Studies (BoS) of different subjects of six conventional universities in the State, the committee will prepare the revised curriculum before the beginning of the academic year.
Addressing the meeting, TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri spoke in detail about the existing UG curriculum, grading system and credit points. He emphasised that the revised syllabus should give an opportunity for students to choose the course of their interest in all disciplines.

During the meeting, Prof Mallesh Sankasala, SU V-C said the uniform grading system will be implemented in all the universities and also suggested that the existing credit system continue. 

He also suggested the experts form subject-wise teams in consultation with the other universities and prepare the revised syllabi as early as possible. 

OU V-C Prof D Ravinder stated that the BoS of universities will work in coordination with the senior faculty and HoDs of government degree colleges. Vocational courses may be introduced so that employability may be enhanced, he added. 

MGU V-C Prof Ch Gopal Reddy suggested that the syllabus, grading and credit systems should be uniform in all the universities so that the applicants and appear for a common entrance test.

