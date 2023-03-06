Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops nab car driver with 24 kg ganja

The accused, Lavoori Naga Raju, hails from Nalgonda but has been working as a driver in Hyderabad for livelihood.

Published: 06th March 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

ganja raid

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the South Zone Task Force arrested a 28-year-old car driver on charges of ganja peddling in Mirchowk police station limits on Sunday. The cops also seized 24 kgs of the banned drug and a car from the possession of the accused.

The accused, Lavoori Naga Raju, hails from Nalgonda but has been working as a driver in Hyderabad for livelihood. Since his earnings weren’t enough to support him and his family, he took up peddling ganja, said police.

He got in touch with two smugglers, L Santosh and A Naga Raju, who provide him with ganja that Lavoori sells to customers in the city. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded to judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad ganja
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp