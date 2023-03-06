Hyderabad cops nab car driver with 24 kg ganja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the South Zone Task Force arrested a 28-year-old car driver on charges of ganja peddling in Mirchowk police station limits on Sunday. The cops also seized 24 kgs of the banned drug and a car from the possession of the accused.

The accused, Lavoori Naga Raju, hails from Nalgonda but has been working as a driver in Hyderabad for livelihood. Since his earnings weren’t enough to support him and his family, he took up peddling ganja, said police.

He got in touch with two smugglers, L Santosh and A Naga Raju, who provide him with ganja that Lavoori sells to customers in the city. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded to judicial custody.

