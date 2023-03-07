Home Cities Hyderabad

Creating awareness one step at a time

While the earlier plan was to do a 12-hour treadmill, but it was reduced to 10 hours due to the mall restriction.

Published: 07th March 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Mental health

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People in Hyderabad witnessed a unique celebration ahead of International Women’s Day, 2023. Miss Asia and actress Akanksha Singh embarked on a non-stop 10-hour treadmill challenge from 11 am to 9 pm to spread awareness about depression and the role of fitness in fighting them at the Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor.

While the earlier plan was to do a 12-hour treadmill, but it was reduced to 10 hours due to the mall restriction. Depression is a serious mental health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It can lead to feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and helplessness, making it difficult for people to carry out everyday tasks. Exercise is emerging as a powerful tool to manage the symptoms of depression. By taking this 10-hour treadmill challenge, Akanksha Singh hopes to raise awareness about the benefits of fitness for depression and inspire people to take care of themselves. 

“I believe that fitness and mental well-being go hand in hand, and I am using this platform to raise awareness about this important issue. Having seen the impact of depression on a loved one in my own family, I know firsthand how crucial it is to prioritise our mental health and fight depression that you might encounter. Through this event, I hope to inspire people to take care of themselves and their loved ones by promoting the benefits of fitness for mental health,” Akanksha said after completing the 10-hour treadmill challenge.

“I’m proud to support this event and the message it sends. By promoting the benefits of fitness for mental health, we can help create a more resilient and healthier society,” said K Shilpa Valli, First woman Dy. Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Hyderabad’s IT hub Hyderabad who attended the event to extend her support to Akanksha’s unique initiative.

Dr Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, T-Hub Foundation, who came to cheer Akanksha, said taking care of one’s mental health is need of the hour. There is a well-established link between physical fitness and mental health, including depression. Studies have consistently found that regular exercise can have a positive impact on symptoms of depression, including reducing feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and fatigue. There are several possible explanations for the connection between fitness and depression. One is that exercise releases endorphins, which are chemicals in the brain that act as natural painkillers and mood elevators. Exercise also increases the levels of serotonin and dopamine in the brain, which are neurotransmitters that are important for regulating mood.

Additionally, exercise can help reduce the negative effects of stress, which can be a contributing factor to depression. It can also provide a sense of accomplishment and self-esteem, which can improve overall well-being. On the other hand, a lack of physical activity and a sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of depression. People who are less active may be more likely to experience feelings of stress, anxiety, and isolation, which can lead to depression.

It is important to note that while exercise can be an effective tool in managing symptoms of depression, it should not be seen as a replacement for professional treatment. People with depression should work with a healthcare professional to develop a comprehensive treatment plan that addresses their unique needs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Women’s Day Akanksha Singh fitness depression Inorbit Mall
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp