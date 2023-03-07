Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Embrace Equity’ run marks International Women’s Day

Published: 07th March 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Hyderabad Police and She Teams organise 2k & 5k runs on Monday | Manhal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SHE Teams of Hyderabad Police organised the ‘Embrace Equity’ run at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road on early Monday morning to mark International Women’s Day. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari took part in the event along with DGP Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand, and other senior officers. 

Speaking with the participants, the first woman Chief secretary for the State said, “SHE Teams has earned a distinction in the entire country in terms of ensuring the safety of women.” 

DGP Anjani Kumar said that Hyderabad was the safest city in the country for women. He shared many instances when SHE Teams came to the rescue of vulnerable women.

Commissioner Anand told the participants that the safety of women was always one of the top priorities of the police.

Comments

