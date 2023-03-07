Get pampered the uber way!

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We think a lot when it comes to pampering ourselves and often neglect it till the last minute. To encourage people to devote more time towards pampering themselves, Naoki, a luxury unisex salon opened recently offering the most luxurious experience at Road Number 36, Jubilee Hills.

Nikshitha Rao, former Miss Telangana, influencer and entrepreneur is the person behind this luxury salon. Nikshitha’s passion for beauty and fashion led her to pursue studies in fashion designing in Milan and Business Administration in Hyderabad. Her unique combination of skills and knowledge allows her to bring a fresh perspective to the world of beauty and fashion.

Talking about what inspired her to open Naoki, Nikshitha says, “We are planning to get all the luxury brands under one roof. I went to Italy for a year to do my fashion designing. I was Miss Telangana in the year 2018 and so I wanted to get beauty and fashion together.

There was something in Italy that was close to my heart and so when I came back here I had plans of doing something with designing, but before that, I wanted to do something with beauty and so I did a lot of research, I travelled and tried to find the good product and so I decided to come up with luxury brands in this place and pamper people with the same. We are planning to expand this in other cities as well, the whole plan is to expand in South India which will be my first step.”

Hyderabad has been growing over the years in terms of fashion and beauty and giving her perspective on the same, she says, “I am very glad that it happened, I can see a very big change for the last five years now. We can see evolution in fashion and beauty. I am really looking forward to it.”

Sharing about the experience one can get at this salon, the influencer says, “We do not have a complete spa here but we have things like facials and stuff. We are coming up with signature pedicures with a presentation. We are pampering people with a presentation of what they can experience. They can experience luxury all together here. They can feel pampered, we have a very good ambience and the staff here is really good. They can experience everything in one place. We are planning to have healthy drink combos so that people who are health and beauty conscious can choose from these drinks while enjoying their services.”

